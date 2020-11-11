IGP chairs police welfare body’s meeting

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday presided over a meeting of Police Executive Welfare Committee.

Additional IGP Headquarters briefed the IGP about the performance of the committee during the last 10 months of the current year. The IGP was informed that a total of 2 high-level meetings of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Executive Welfare Committee were held during the last 10 months in which applications submitted by the police personnel, including police officials from merged districts, for approval of welfare fund in different categories were reviewed. After scrutiny of all applications, various decisions were taken. In these meetings an amount of Rs274,000,000 were approved in different categories for the welfare of the cops. An amount of Rs4,730,000 were released to the legal heirs of deceased police officials as burial charges.

The IGP was informed that 2,685 police officials of different units, who could not bear the treatment expenses of their ailing parents and children were given Rs41,889,274. About 465 officials were given loan amounting to Rs63,241,315 while 1047 officials were given Rs34,566,000 in respect of dowry fund and Rs26,166,000 were released to widows of 628 police officials.

The chairman of the committee told the IGP that Rs103,458,000 were released on account of scholarship and the police officials who embraced martyrdom or were injured in line of duty were given Rs98,300,000. It is worth mentioning that payment of the approved amounts to all officials were made through crossed cheques to ensure transparency.