Rian, snowfall predicted at weekend

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday asked the relevant departments to take precautionary measures after predicting rain and snowfall at the weekend in upper parts of the country.

In a communication, the department said the westerly weather system was likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Friday and it was expected to persist till Monday. Under the influence of this weather system, it added, rain and thunderstorms (with snowfall over hills) were expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad. Haripur, Charsadda., Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan and Kurram from Friday to Sunday.It said such weather conditions were expected in Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from Friday (night) and Saturday. The communication asked all departments concerned to take precautionary measures to avoid or minimize human losses and any damage to the property. It said tourists should be informed about the weather forecast, availability of all emergency services staff/ machinery and other resources should be ensured as well. All line departments were directed to remain vigilant in restoring the road links and asked to share updates with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in case of any occurrence.