JI to launch drive to protest rights of southern districts

PESHAWAR: Presenting a charter of demands for the southern districts of the province, the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Tuesday announced to launch a protest movement for the protection of the rights of these areas. “A grand meeting of the Southern districts council will be convened on November 24. People from different walks of life and local leaders of different communities will attend the meeting,” JI provincial head Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan told a press conference here.

JI leader Tasnim Iqbal, president Southern Districts Rights Movement Azizullah Marwat and others were also present on the occasion. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had ignored the southern districts as no development project could be launched thus far. He urged the government to give due share to the southern district in the Rs100 billion project already announced for the merged districts. Steps should also be taken to include the southern districts in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the people of these neglected districts should be given benefits out of the mega projects,” he added.

“The southern districts are rich with natural resources, and the people of these areas should be given proper share in royalty of the natural resources,” he added. He said that they would launch a movement for the rights of these districts. “We will stage sit-ins outside the offices of the deputy commissioners in December,” he said, adding, gatherings would also be organised outside the offices of chief minister and Governor’s House in Peshawar.