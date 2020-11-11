CM Mahmood Khan says first KP food security policy in final stage

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said Tuesday the first food security policy of the province was in the final stage of formulation and would lead to a green revolution after implementation.

He stated this while chairing a provincial cabinet meeting, which made a number of decisions, said an official handout. The decisions were launching a second shift in Elementary and Higher Education institutions, filling out vacant posts of vice-chancellors in all the public sector universities, approval of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill-2020, payment of residential bills of the ministers by the Administration Department, outsourcing of five rest houses in Galyat, transfer of Patwaris, Tehsildars, Girdawars other staff posted in the same post for a long time, construction of an Agricultural university in Swat, the establishment of Education Employees Foundation, construction of 48 Kilometer Kalam-Kumrat Road and amendments in Code of Civil Procedure Act 2019.

The cabinet meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants to the chief minister, chief secretary, additional chief secretary and administrative secretaries. Later, briefing the media about the decisions, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, said the chief minister told the meeting over 600,000 hectare of land in southern districts would be brought under cultivation to meet the food needs of the province.

Mahmood Khan directed to expedite work on Expressways in Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan and Swat. He also called for prioritising the work on Peshawar Revival Programme should also be prioritised. He directed all the departments to finalize all the PC-Is of the uplift projects. The chief minister called for expediting recruitment in the Health and Education departments, adding capacity of the ETEA must be enhanced to streamline the recruitment process as in future it would conduct the process. He directed to devise a mechanism for devolution of financial and administrative powers to the lower level in the Health Department for provision of the best health facilities while he also ordered hand-over of Health Department ambulance to Rescue-1122. The chief minister ordered a second shift in Elementary and Higher Education institutions to provide opportunity to the students for maximum admission.

The chief minister directed to complete the recruitment process in merged districts on priority basis and sought feasibility report on the establishment of medical colleges in the merged districts. He directed to include kidney and liver transplant in the Health-card plus and filling out all the vacant positions of all MTIs Board of Governors. After the approval of the Alternative Dispute Resolution Bill-2020, the already available Jirga system will have legal protection and now this Jirga system will have legal validity. The draft law sets out procedures for alternative resolution of both civil and criminal cases and sets up committees at the divisional and district levels headed by the commissioners and deputy commissioners. He said the Dispute Resolution Committees will have members from police, judiciary, law-enforcing agencies, the prosecution, special branch, lawyers, well-known retired officers as well as civil society. The district administration and judiciary can refer cases for resolution to these committees and these committees will forward their recommendations to the judiciary on which they will announce the decision. After the new law, the Jirga system will have a legal protective covering. The Local Government Department was asked to prepare the master plan for all big cities of the province. A massive campaign against plastic shopping bags will be launched in the province. The special assistant said the provincial cabinet approved an amendment to the Provincial Ministers’ Privileges Act-1975 under which the ministers’ residential bills would be paid by the Administration Department.

The cabinet approved a notification for the establishment of the Education Employees Foundation. The purpose is to provide low-cost residential facilities to the employees, scholarships to the children of the employees, facilities after retirement, financial help, wedding grant and the welfare of the employees in different schemes. The cabinet approved setting up of an academy for 1122 Rescue at a suitable place at a cost of Rs 3.174 million. The special assistant said the cabinet approved the construction of 48 Kilometer Kalam - Kumrat Road, Thali-Patrak Road 52 km and Thaljaz Banda Road 14 km and also directed for provision of funds for the promotion of tourism. These rest houses include Speaker Himala Rest House, Police IG House, Karnak House while the remaining two rest houses including Governor’s House and Chief Minister’s House will be handed over to the Tourism Department for outsourcing after renovation and renovation.

The cabinet had approved amendments in Code of Civil Procedure Act 2019, but to remove the apprehensions of the lawyer community, a committee comprising government officers and lawyers’ representatives has been set up to approve some of the recommendations after consultation. The provincial approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the provincial government and the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal for better management of the shelters (Panahgahs), under which two shelters in capital Peshawar and one each at the divisional level will be run jointly. It directed the food committee of the cabinet to devise a mechanism for shifting of 20 thousand metric ton sugar imported at Karachi Port. The cabinet approved Rs.240 million as supplement grant for subsidy on fertilizer as the provincial government has to pay 30 percent of its share in the subsidy.

The cabinet okayed the hand-over of remaining Nasir Bagh Road completion to the Frontier Works Organisation.