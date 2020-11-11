Steps on to facilitate PWDs

MANSEHRA: The Social Welfare Department with the support of non-governmental organisations has been working for the betterment of over 7,775 registered people with disabilities (PWDs) across the district.

“The district administration and non-governmental organisations are working with us to make people with disabilities the beneficial and effective citizens of the country,” District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rasheed told a session organised by the district administration here on Tuesday. Justice (R) Hamid Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Sundus Arshad Malik and the representatives of the non-governmental organisations working for the welfare of the PWDs also addressed the session.

The district social welfare officer said that 7,775 people with disabilities have so far been registered with his department and among them 625 were intellectually challenged. “A special educational institute has also been imparting education to physically handicapped and intellectually challenged children in the district making them the beneficial citizens of the country,” said Rasheed.