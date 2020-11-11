Saeb Erekat dies of Covid-19

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Saeb Erekat, one of the most prominent veterans of the Palestinian cause, died on Tuesday of coronavirus complications at the age of 65, in a death mourned far beyond the occupied territory.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas called the passing of “a brother and friend .. a huge loss for Palestine and our people”. Egypt praised Erekat, the Palestine Liberation Organisation´s secretary general, as “a steadfast fighter ... who spent his life diligently pursuing the rights of the Palestinian people”.

Erekat was a long-time architect of negotiations aspiring to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a goal he would not live to see. A lung transplant recipient who suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, Erekat was admitted to Israel´s Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in West Jerusalem on October 18. Given his prior respiratory conditions, his prognosis for recovery had been dim.

“He received intensive care” upon being admitted, Hadassah said in statement. “Unfortunately, his condition didn´t improve and remained critical, and he passed away amidst multiple system failure.” Born in Jerusalem in 1955, Erekat lived in the biblical town of Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

An academic and author with a perfect command of English, Erekat grew up in the shadow of Israel´s crushing victory over its Arab neighbours in the Six-Day War of 1967, and dedicated much of his life to seeking a resolution to the conflict.

Erekat was part of every team to negotiate with Israel since 1991, with the notable exception of the delegation that secretly hammered out the Oslo accords of 1993. But he watched despairingly as the two-state solution that he long worked for was increasingly undermined by Israeli settlement expansion, sporadic violence, stalled peace efforts and Palestinian divisions.