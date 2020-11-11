UK ex-defence worker jailed

LONDON: A disgruntled former defence contractor who shared classified information about a British missile system was jailed on Tuesday for four and a half years.

Software engineer Simon Finch admitted breaching Britain´s Official Secrets Act by emailing details of the system, which a prosecutor described as critical to UK security, to undisclosed recipients in October 2018.

The 50-year-old, from Swansea in south Wales, also admitted refusing to give British authorities access codes to three electronic devices at his trial at London´s Old Bailey court. “This was serious offending which damaged the interest of the UK government and its citizens,” said judge Philippa Whipple.

“If classified details about the workings of the missile fall into enemy hands, that might diminish the operational effectiveness of the missile system. “That puts in jeopardy those United Kingdom servicemen and women who may be engaged in combat operations relying on the missile system.”

The court heard that Finch became disgruntled by what he perceived to be a lack of action over homophobic attacks he reported in 2013. “Since the UK has refused me any justice, compensation, or even treatment for these appalling crimes then it has no right to expect my loyalty,” he wrote that year.

Finch worked for private contractors including BAE Systems and QinetiQ from the late 1990s until 2018. Armed with “expert technical ability”, he was involved in the design, testing and configuration of the UK missile system still used by British armed forces, according to prosecutors.