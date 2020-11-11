close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
AFP
November 11, 2020

Hurricane season breaks record

World

AFP
November 11, 2020

PARIS: This year’s hurricane season has seen a record 29 named tropical storms wreak havoc across the southeastern United States, the Caribbean and Central America, experts said on Tuesday. The cyclonic storms, which are given named status in the Atlantic when their wind speeds exceed 62 kilometres per hour (39 miles per hour), have already displaced thousands and caused close to $20 billion of damage.

