Czech intel report targets Russian, Chinese spies

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic’s intelligence agency said on Tuesday Russian and Chinese spies posed an imminent threat to the EU member’s security and other key interests last year.

In its annual report, the Security Information Service (BIS) said the intelligence services of Russia and China played an important role in promoting their interests abroad. “The key difference is that Russia seeks to destabilise and disintegrate its opponents, while China is trying to build a Sinocentric global community wherein other nations acknowledge the legitimacy of China’s interests,” BIS said.