Italy’s pollution breaks EU law

BRUSSELS: Italy has “persistently and systematically” breached EU rules against small-particle air pollution, the European Court of Justice found on Tuesday in a ruling supporting legal action by Brussels against Rome.
“Daily and annual limit values for PM10 particulate matter were very regularly exceeded” in zones highlighted by the European Commission in an infringement procedure launched two years ago, the court said in a statement.