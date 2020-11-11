A dangerous trend

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I noticed with mixed emotions of horror and shock the reaction of our nation in response to the second wave of Covid-19.
The people are flouting SOPs at public gatherings and other cultural and social events. Leaders of the ruling party and the opposition are responsible for violating SOPs.
Lt Col (r) Babar
Islamabad