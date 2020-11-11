close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
November 11, 2020

A dangerous trend

Newspost

 
November 11, 2020

I noticed with mixed emotions of horror and shock the reaction of our nation in response to the second wave of Covid-19.

The people are flouting SOPs at public gatherings and other cultural and social events. Leaders of the ruling party and the opposition are responsible for violating SOPs.

Lt Col (r) Babar

Islamabad

