Pension reforms

This refers to the letter ‘Older pensioners’ (Nov 08) by Raja Shafaatullah. The writer has rightly highlighted the plight of older pensioners. The commission that had been set up to recommend a new structure of pension has a Herculean task ahead.

A big challenge is to come up with a scheme that provides some relief to pensioners who are receiving a meagre amount.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA