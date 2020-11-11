Against corruption

In Loralai, an inter-school speech competition was held recently. The topic was ‘Expose corruption to save generation’. Eloquent speakers spoke on rampant corruption in the country. The competition was held with the cooperation of NAB, but it was disappointing to see that no NAB official was present to brief young students about its successes in Balochistan.

An anti-corruption program is of no use if participants are not guided by the relevant authorities about financial frauds committed by the people. An official would have informed these students about the amount recovered through plea bargains and deposited in the national exchequer. This is a good way to tell young students how an institution can deal with corruption in the country.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai