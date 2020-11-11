Economic model

This refers to the article ‘A virus within us’ (Nov 8) by Ghazi Salahuddin. In his article, the writer has talked about the prime minister’s recent interview with German Magazine ‘Der Spiegel’. In the interview, the prime minister said that he’d want to implement the Chinese model in Pakistan. The writer is absolutely right in asserting that Pakistan and China belong to separate worlds, tied by contemporary strategic considerations. There is no denying that through the Chinese economic miracle is an established fact, the country managed to pull 700 million of its citizens out of poverty all within a span of four decades. However, there are fundamental linguistic, cultural, religious and work ethic differences between our societies.

Pakistan, on the other hand, should closely analyse the developmental models of South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Turkey to prepare its economic plan for the next 10 years or more.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore