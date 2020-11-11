close
Wed Nov 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 11, 2020

Open sewers

Newspost

 
November 11, 2020

Overflowing sewers in Karachi have caused so many problems for many people. In residential areas, overflowing gutters remain a big problem, but the authorities do nothing to deal with the situation. Residents face even more inconvenience when they have to go out for their prayers.

Also, the filthy standing water is the main breeding ground for mosquitoes who spread life-threatening diseases. The relevant authorities need to come up with a proper plan to deal with the issue.

Irfan Rasheed

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost