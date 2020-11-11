Unjust delay

The Board of Revenue (BoR) introduced a digital scanning unit for storing land records in 2018. This change, however, hasn't provided any relief to the people. It is shocking to learn that even after paying all taxes in a timely manner, citizens are forced to pay an extra amount as urgent fee for getting the registered documents from the scanning unit.

The documents that are supposed to be delivered within a week remain undelivered even after a year. The people who pay an extra amount can easily get documents within days. No country treats its taxpayers in such a humiliating manner. The relevant authorities should take action to find out the reasons for the delay.

Razi Alam

Karachi