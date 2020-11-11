â€˜Tax issues to be resolvedâ€™

LAHORE: Large Taxpayer Office Lahore Chief Commissioner Qaiser Iqbal has assured members of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of expeditious resolution of all tax issues, including refund claims, a statement said on Tuesday.

During a zoom meeting with APTMA members, he said, in its resolve to expeditiously pay refunds, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently launched FASTER Plus. It is processing refunds in 48 to 72 hours and refund process has been improved with accelerated disposal of refunds.

He also assured that the issues relating to withholding tax (WHT) on electricity bills of the APTMA members and extension of the benefit of Clause 66, Part IV of the Second Schedule to Income Ordinance would be resolved in consultation with LESCO.

Abdul Rahim Nasir, chairman of APTMA Punjab, expressed his gratitude to the LTO Lahore chief commissioner and his team for their assurance of early resolution of tax-related issues of the industry.