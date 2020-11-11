Gold rates drop Rs2,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs2,500/tola to Rs112,100/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs2,143 to Rs96,108, it added. In the international market; however, gold rates increased $80 to $1,877/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. Meanwhile, silver rates decreased Rs70 to Rs1,180/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver also dropped Rs60.02 to Rs1,011.65.