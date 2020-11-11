Rupee extends gains

KARACHI: The rupee continued its upward movement against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Tuesday, dealers said.

The rupee gained 22 paisas to close at 158.69 against the dollar. It had ended at 158.91 in the previous session.

In the open market, the local currency gained 15 paisas to close at 158.65 to the dollar, compared with the Monday’s closing of 158.80.

Dealers said the currency posted more gains due to flat dollar demand from importers, while gains in the local and international stocks improved sentiments. Dealers expect the rupee to continue to be supported in the coming sessions, potentially trading at 157 against the greenback, on the back of foreign exchange inflows, along with continued dollar sales by exporters.

“More inflows will be there, which will boost the currency,” a currency dealer at a local commercial bank said.

Pakistan is likely to receive $300 million worth of loans from the Asian Development Bank later this month, which will support the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Still, dealers are skeptical of expecting further strong gains in the local unit in the near-term, given the continued uncertainty over the resumption of the IMF programme and higher debt repayments.