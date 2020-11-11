Partners in crime

LAHORE: Despite being starved of resources, the government is hesitating in confronting tax evaders that are visible by their lifestyle, properties, and posh residences.

Frequent change of heads of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman would not work until the tax collectors are given free hand to operate transparently and fairly against tax dodgers.

The priority should be to nab those that are not in the tax net or those that display wealth openly, which does not match with the taxes they pay. Then there are persons or companies that conceal their incomes to reduce the tax burden.

It is naive to think that reducing the tax gap would stifle growth. The economic growth in Pakistan is much below its potential because there are more tax dodgers than the taxpayers. If the tax dodger is in the same business conducted by the taxpayer, he / she would enjoy great advantage against formal firms and inhibit their growth.

The tax structure in Pakistan is such that gives huge advantage to the tax avoiders. The sales tax on goods is 17 percent. If a manufacturer manages to market its product without paying the sales tax it can marginalise the producer that pays the sales tax honestly.

The point worth noting is that these tax dodgers operate openly with the connivance of the tax officials. The state has never made any tax official accountable for letting millions of tax evaders operate informally.

This is true at federal, provincial and district levels. Every tax official works within the jurisdiction assigned by the revenue department. The highest officer in any city has a large number of subordinates that look after different regions of that city or deal with specific sectors.

They are supposed to achieve the tax collection target of the area / region fixed by the tax collecting agency say FBR. The targets are based on the collection attained in the previous year. They are commended, if the targets are achieved or slightly over passed. This is a flawed approach; they should be asked to ensure that all businesses under their jurisdiction are tax compliant.

The head of the city’s revenue operation should conduct surprise visit in each region to find out how many businesses are out of the tax net. He should then give the area in-charge a month to register them.

The revenue collectors should not be sitting in the office, but must spend at least 60 percent of the time in their area. They would see huge buildings, numerous shops loaded with goods and owners not registered in the tax regime. They will see small manufacturing units operating on industrial power connections, but avoiding all taxes.

These informal businesses that depict wealth income higher than the salary of high corporate executives. They would see luxury cars driven by these tax evaders.

In short, everywhere they would see tax evasions. These should be brought into the proper tax net and not the one that the traders have managed to get registered through muscle.

When informal economy is largely documented the businesses would ensure that their competitor is not concealing production or income. The domestic industry would get a boost. They would increase capacities or new companies would come in.

The informal sector includes smugglers, as well. The revenue collectors may not be inclined to formalise the economy, but if they are made accountable for the informal businesses operating in their jurisdiction, they would be forced to follow the law. One hitch, in this regard, would be the instruction or pressure from the political elite to spare some influential or those that may create noise.

In that case, we should say goodbye to formal economy. The ruling elite would have to come clean and transparent, in this regard. There would be no need for any reforms, if those abetting informality in their jurisdiction are apprehended and removed from the service.

No reforms would work until the tax collectors are made accountable for informality in their jurisdictions. The FBR is loaded with confirmed data that gives some insight about the wealth of the tax avoiders or under filers.

The data relates to the monthly electricity bills, telephone expenses, purchases and expenses made where computerised national identity card.

The officials do not act on this data because they are partners in crime, and they are not accountable if thousands of tax evaders are operating in their respective jurisdictions, as if they operate in the tax heavens. The data of tax evaders is available from the start of this century and is pilling up without any action.