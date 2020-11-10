COVID-19 cases: Senate closure extended till 13th





ISLAMABAD: The closure of the Senate has been extended till November 13 in view of spread of the coronavirus. According to a notification, released by the Senate Secretariat, meetings of all standing, special, parliamentary and functional committees have been postponed till further orders. Previously, the Upper House of the Parliament was shut to any activity till November 09. The decision to close the Senate was taken on the directive of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani due to the increase in the corona cases. After reviewing the situation on November 13, it will be decided whether to open the Senate or not. Last week, more than 20 Senate employees were diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus.

