Shibli strongly reacts to Sindh Info minister’s statement

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said shame on those who got their hands dirty on the wealth of the poor, who fled leaving the wealth, looted from the people, in boats. In a tweet, to react to the statement of Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah, the minister said that Faraz was proud to call a thief a thief and a looter a looter. “We will not exalt thieves with poems,” Senator Shibli Faraz asserted. The minister emphasised that instead of attacking individuals, Sindh government spokespersons should answer regarding the problems of the people. In another tweet, he said that Pakistan would be built as per the ideals of Allama Iqbal under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said the entire nation today pays tribute to Allama Iqbal who was a great poet, philosopher and thinker. He said Iqbal's concept of 'Khudi' gave a compelling and sane message to the young generation to create their own world instead of relying on others.