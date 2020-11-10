Melania advises her husband to concede defeat

WASHINGTON: Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) has advised her husband Donald Trump to concede defeat to US President-elect Joe Biden, international media reports said on Monday.

The move came after Trump, in a statement, said that Biden is "rushing to falsely pose as the winner" and that the race is "far from over". Trump claimed that networks were helping the Democrat "falsely" pose as the winner and promised to fight the results in court, reported The Hill.

Although the first lady has not publicly commented on the election, she has privately weighed in with her opinion, reported CNN "She has offered it, as she oftendoes," said the source. Melania had earlier campaigned for her husband's re-election last month.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and his senior adviser, had earlier approached the President about conceding the election, two sources told CNN. President-elect Joe Biden had defeated Trump in a closely contested election, securing his win by a victory in the state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, has received in his third attempt at the White House, more than 74 million votes, four million more than Trump's votes, and more than any other presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, a day after Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 US presidential elections, a former aide to the first lady has claimed that Melania Trump is counting every minute to divorce the president, Daily Mail reported.

Fellow ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple's 15-year marriage was over. "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of the office and she can divorce," the report said.

The source said that Melania Trump was waiting for her husband to leave the White House as she did not want to humiliate him. "If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he [Donald Trump] would find a way to punish her," the report cited Newman.

Meanwhile, another former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, senior adviser to FLOTUS Melania Trump, alleged Donald and Melania had separate bedrooms in the White House and a "transactional marriage". The report has sent social media into a frenzy. Despite frosty moments in public, Melania, 50, has always claimed she has "a great relationship" with her husband, 74.