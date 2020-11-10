Three die in accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three people, including a brother and sister, died in two road accidents in Kasur. Waqas and his sister Khalida were coming to Kasur city on a motorcycle from Thatti Bakhshewala and due to speed motorcycle skidded near Bahadurpura bus-stop, leaving Waqas and his sister dead on the spot. Waseem was travelling on a motorcycle near Phoolnagar when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.