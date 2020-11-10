close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
KC
Kasur Correspondent
November 10, 2020

Three die in accidents

National

KC
Kasur Correspondent
November 10, 2020

Three people, including a brother and sister, died in two road accidents in Kasur. Waqas and his sister Khalida were coming to Kasur city on a motorcycle from Thatti Bakhshewala and due to speed motorcycle skidded near Bahadurpura bus-stop, leaving Waqas and his sister dead on the spot. Waseem was travelling on a motorcycle near Phoolnagar when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Latest News

More From Pakistan