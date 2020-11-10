MKRMS seminar on diabetics today

LAHORE: Mir Khalilur Rehman Memorial Society (MKRMS) is holding a seminar on the awareness of diabetics prevention on Tuesday at Pearl Continental Hotel in collaboration with Ferozesons Laboratories.

Punjab Health Minister Dr YasminRashed will the chief guest while those in the expert panel included VC of UHS Prof Dr Javed Akram, president Pakistan Edocrine society and head of medicine department Fatima memorial hospital Prof Dr Khurshid A Khan, Head of diabetics LGH Dr Imran Hasan, Head of diabetics Akhuwat Dr Tahir Rasool, Nephrologist Ittefaq Hospital Dr Ali Saqlain Haider. Other participants included M Shahid Farooqi of Ferozesons labs, and Basit Hameed. MKRMS chairman Wasif Nagi will be the moderator.