Firdous pays tribute to Allama Iqbal, visits mausoleum

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister’s special assistant on information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum to pay tribute to the Poet of the East on his 144th birth anniversary.

Allama Iqbal gave the idea of an independent state to the Muslims plunged into slavery. Even today, by following the thought, ideology and philosophy of the great poet we can transform the crowd into a nation, she expressed these views while talking to media after visiting the mausoleum.

Later, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also attended the Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen “Mushaira” and Iqbal Day seminar arranged by the information and culture department. Answering media questions, she said we are heading towards smart lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. With regard to wedding functions, the SOPs review committee will give suggestions in a day, she added. Keeping in view the ongoing corona situation, we are launching corona control rooms and health dashboard as well, she further added. To a question, she said Maryam and Bilawal are trying to hoodwink people in public gatherings. Free and transparent elections will be held in Gilgit-Baltistan and the government is strengthening the institutions.