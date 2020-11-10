Imran, Modi will be face to face today in SCO through video

ISLAMABAD: The prime ministers of Pakistan and India will be for the first time come face to face today (Tuesday) in four years when they will be attending the 20th meeting of the council of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of state.

Imran Khan will be participating in the council meeting through video conference format. His Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will appear in it from New Delhi and it is unlikely that the two prime ministers will avail the occasion for any bilateral discussion although the SCO charter mandates the member countries to resolve their differences peacefully.

According to the Foreign Office, here the invitation for the meeting has been extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who would chair it.

The leaders from all the eight SCO member states and four observer states will attend, besides the UN Secretary General (UNSG) and the Secretary General of SCO. The SCO-CHS is the highest forum of SCO. It adopts documents and decisions that provide policy guidelines for determining priorities and major areas of activities of the organization.

The meeting being held today would adopt 16 documents, including Moscow Declaration, reflecting member states’ stance on important regional and international issues. Besides Pakistan, SCO’s current membership comprises China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India and Uzbekistan.

The SCO’s major objectives include promoting mutual confidence and good-neighborly relations among the member states, strengthening regional peace, security and stability, and creating a framework for effective cooperation in political, cultural, trade and economy, science and technology, education, energy, transportation, tourism, environmental protection and other fields.

The SCO is an important forum for further enriching our deep rooted historical and cultural links with member states, providing these ties a sound economic foundation, and promoting Pakistan as a regional trade and transit corridor. Pakistan became a member of the prestigious organisation under former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and since becoming a member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively contributing to the promotion of SCO’s multi-sectoral agenda through participation in various SCO mechanisms.