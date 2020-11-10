Controversial remarks: ANP postpones Islamabad rally as Brig Ijaz Shah tenders apology

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) postponed its protest rally scheduled for November 11 in Islamabad against controversial remarks of Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah after a high-level jirga of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf comprising federal ministers Pervez Khattak and Ijaz Shah visited the ANP central secretariat in Peshawar on Monday evening.

Talking to media persons, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ijaz Shah said that he had apologised not only to the ANP leadership, but also the whole Pakhtun nation for the remarks, which had created mistrust. He asserted that his remarks were wrongly interpreted in the media. “I did not mean what you (media) thought or interpreted,” he replied to question that in what context he had uttered these remarks. ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said his party had planned to stage a protest rally in Islamabad on November 11 and all the party leaders and activists were fully prepared for it. “But now keeping in view the Pakhtun traditions, we honored the PTI jirga that visited Bacha Khan Markaz to regret and apologize for the controversial remarks,” he said and added that the party had called off its protest in Islamabad. He said the ANP had also demanded the resignation of the interior minister and formation of a truth commission but after the explanation offered by the interior minister, the party also took back its demands. The ANP leader said that the federal ministers acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the ANP leaders and workers in the fight against terror. He said that they also acknowledged the sacrifices of the ANP and the entire Pakhtun nation for the restoration of peace in the country. Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak thanked the ANP leadership for honouring their jirga and said that a misunderstanding had been created about the PTI government and ministers. “We thank the ANP leadership for honouring our jirga and expect good relations with the nationalist party that rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and stability of the country,” he said, adding that the entire Pakhtun nation and its soil suffered due to terrorism and militancy. ANP central general secretary and spokesperson for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Khushdil Khan Advocate and other ANP leaders were also present on the occasion. To a question, the interior minister said that there was no restriction on political parties to stage gatherings or rallies. However, he said that the political parties should realize the sensitivity of the security situation in the country.

The federal ministers parried questions about negotiations with the PDM to convince them of ending their protest movement against the PTI government. It may be mentioned that the interior minister had recently made a controversial statement in which he was quoted as saying that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had attacked the ANP leadership and killed its leaders, including Bashir Ahmad Bilour and the lone son of Mian Iftikhar Hussain in reaction to its stance on terrorism in the country. The remarks had triggered a controversy and the nationalist party demanded the resignation of the interior minister and the formation of a truth commission to ascertain the facts. The party had announced that it would stage protests in Islamabad if Ijaz Shah did not step down within 10 days. The warning prompted the PTI leaders to visit the Bacha Khan Markaz and tender the apology to defuse the tension.