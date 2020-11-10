US public ousted a swearer, same will happen here: Maryam

GUPIS: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday said like the Americans, the people of Pakistan will also throw out a foul-mouthed person from the corridors of power.

Addressing a public gathering in Gupis area of Gilgit Baltistan, Maryam likened Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to the novel coronavirus.

“The disease called COVID 19 came to the world recently but it had already spread in Pakistan in 2018,” she said.

“And this disease doesn’t go away by wearing masks; it will go away when we throw it out,” she said. Maryam is on a seven-day election campaign ahead of the GB polls scheduled for the coming Sunday. The PML-N stalwart said it pained her to take the name of a person like Imran.

“Mian Sahab has already put him aside telling him to stay out of this fight between the elders. I have no choice but to take the prime minister’s name, as one has to name the disease for its treatment,” she continued.

She blamed the premier for weakening the country’s ideological roots along with its economy, the federation and the institutions.

She further said Imran Khan did not deserve to be prime minister. Talking about her party’s five-year tenure, Maryam told the people of Gupis that it was the PML-N government in GB that made Yasinabad a district but it was not given its fair share by the incumbent government in Islamabad.

“People say that GB votes for the same party that rules Islamabad, but the people of GB are intelligent and no one will board a sinking ship and many will jump from it,” she said. The PML N leader also appealed to the women participants of the rally to come out on the Election Day along with their families and relatives and vote for the PML-N.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said how an ‘interim prime minister’ can deliver a province to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. “Imran Khan takes U-turn on all his promises and he will do this again,” he said while addressing corner meetings at different places in Nagar, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bilawal said Imran Khan and his ministers had started using foul language against women when they realised that they were losing the election. He condemned the language used against Maryam Nawaz and said this was not the tradition of honourable people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said Imran Khan had started feeling defeated and efforts were being made to rig the elections but the PPP will not allow this to happen.

Bilawal said workers should knock every door to deliver the party’s message of prosperity and rights, adding unfortunately the religious parties were siding with tyrants and liars. He asked workers to keep their hard work till the election day, adding he was yet to find a place in Gilgit-Baltistan where his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not put his foot. He told the people of Gilgit-Baltistan that this area was made an interim province in 2009 when President Zardari gave it the identity, name of province, Gilgit-Baltistan, the first-ever governor and first-ever chief minister. He asked the people to beware of Imran Khan because he would withdraw the subsidy on food items which were given by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. He said he had already reduced the quota of wheat to Gilgit-Baltistan and wanted to withdraw the subsidy in the garb of making Gilgit-Baltistan a full-fledged province but the PPP will never let him do that.

“He wants to increase taxes in Gilgit-Baltistan but won’t be allowed to do so by the PPP. He has laid-off hundreds of employees from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) but we will reinstate all those employees whenever we come to power,” he said. “The PPP always have people-friendly policies. We will establish free hospitals in Gilgit-Baltistan like Sindh,” he said.

Bilawal said every section of the society in Pakistan is on the streets protesting against the PTI government. He said the people of Gilgit Baltistan are with the party of martyrs and not with the people who take U turn. “On November 15, PPP will win the election and form the government,” he said.

Bilawal also addressed a corner meeting in Samaier, Gilgit-Baltistan, the same place where Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had announced to end the FCR and Rajgiri system from Gilgit Baltistan. He said whatever promises Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made to Gilgit-Baltistan were fulfilled and similarly what was promised by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and President Zardari was also fulfilled. He also laid a floral wreath at the grave of Sultan Ali, an associate of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He also addressed a corner meeting at Puckar in Nagar and said said this was the land of martyrs and victors but unfortunately was still deprived of its constitutional rights. “You have an opportunity on November 15 to vote for the party which always serves people,” he said.