Opp is putting spin on inflation issue: My rallies show enhanced popularity, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the opposition was just propagandizing inflation, as all economic indicators were highlighting a positive trend.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting here to review the overall political situation in the country as well as the government’s media strategy. Imran directed his economic team to highlight the successes achieved by the government in the media.

He said the political leaders responsible for the current economic mess were misleading the masses to save their face and politics. He maintained that it was due to the policies of the previous governments that the masses were suffering, say media reports.

“We have overcome the effects of their economic decisions after two years of work and finally the economy is witnessing stability,” he added. The premier said the benefits of growing economy would soon be shifted to the masses. “The economic team should tell the masses as to how the previous governments ruined the economy,” he said, adding that the public gatherings in Swat and Hafizabad had once again proved that the PTI enjoyed the confidence of the masses.

Imran said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will also make a clean sweep in the Gilgit Baltistan elections. Meanwhile, National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Minister called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and briefed him on the availability of essential items in the country. The meeting discussed in detail the introduction of modern seed technology in the agricultural sector and its importance for increase of agri productions. The prime minister emphasized the need for strict monitoring to ensure timely availability of food items and directed the minister to provide relief to the general public.