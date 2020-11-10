Gen Durrani on ECL: Defence ministry seeks time to file reply

ISLAMABAD: While taking up a petition, filed by Lt-Gen (retd) Asad Durrani for removal of his name from the exit control list (ECL), the defence ministry Monday sought time to submit its reply in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on the petition wherein the defence ministry representative stated that an inquiry was under way against the petitioner and prayed for grant of some time to take instructions on the issue from his department. The representative said the inquiry report had been finalised and it would be presented to the relevant authority now.

The court noted that the pension of Asad Durrani had been stopped. He was not awarded imprisonment sentence then why his name was required on the ECL, the court asked. At this, the defence ministry requested the court to grant 10-day time to take instructions from the ministry. The court accepted the request and adjourned the hearing.