UAE seeks peace, will not accept interference from Iran, Turkey

ABU DHABI: As the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, countries in the region must focus on collaborations and constructive solutions rather than engaging in extremism and confrontations, said Dr Anwar Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

In his keynote speech during the seventh Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate held by the Emirates Policy Centre, Dr Gargash underlined that only countries with “well-functioning state institutions” have been able to handle the pandemic and look after their people.

“Our most pressing challenge is to build Arab states that are accountable to their people and possess the capacity to respond efficiently to their needs,” he said. “Achieving effective governance hasn’t been more necessary.”

Dr Gargash noted that despite the “serious challenges” posed by the pandemic, the UAE continues to “innovate, break new grounds and prepare for the future”. He said the UAE has not only initiated proactive measures to counter and contain the spread of the pandemic within the country but led the way in providing humanitarian aid to others, too.