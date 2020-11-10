Four killed, 40 injured in Kandahar suicide car bombing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANDAHAR: At least four people have been killed and about 40 people wounded after a suicide car bomber targeted a police base in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province, a provincial official said. Paramedics have been searching the rubble of homes destroyed by the explosion hours after the attack late on Sunday night in the province’s Maiwand district, said Mohammad Ashraf Nadery, the provincial director of Kandahar’s public health department.