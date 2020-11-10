Ogra starts issuing licenses for new CNG outlets

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) on Monday said the government is promoting CNG to reduce urban pollution, cut oil import bill, and increase employment.

The government has taken a number of commendable steps including removing the ban on setting up new CNG stations, said Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, APCNGA Central Chairman. Now Ogra has started issuing licences for new CNG outlets to those who fulfill all the formalities, while the ban on import of CNG kits has also been lifted and import duty, as well as sales tax, has been slashed to promote its imports.

Ghiyas Paracha said that now latest CNG kits would be available in the country that will result in 15 percent extra mileage resulting in savings. He said that availability of private imported LNG and other steps will trigger its usage and conversion of vehicles to environment-friendly economical fuel which will help masses save up to 40 traveling costs.

The business leader noted that the government decisions will result in new investment, create almost three hundred thousands of jobs and this fuel will be made available in the areas where it was not available earlier.

Promotion of this fuel will reduce urban pollution by 25 percent within two years, he said, adding that CNG emits significantly less pollution than other fuels, therefore, it is being encouraged by dozens of countries. He requested the government should ensure compliance by different subordinate departments for the success of the initiative.