ACC grants bail to MCR officials

Rawalpindi:The Anti-Corruption Court (ACC), Rawalpindi special judge Muhammad Masroor Zaman has shown resentment on the poor investigation of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and once again accepted the bails of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) officers on corruption charges here on Monday.

The court has accepted the bails within three days of judicial remand and ordered immediate release of four government officers from jail after submitting surety bonds of Rs500,000 for each.

Similarly, an official of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) who was arrested on two spurious charges has secured bail from Anti-Corruption Court, Rawalpindi within four days of his judicial remand. It was a big question mark on the poor investigation of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi that government officers involved in mega corruption cases are getting bails within days. The court has shown resentment and directed Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi to do a strong investigation in all cases.

Three days back, the court had sent MCR Superintendent Malik Muhammad Aslam, former Town Officer Planning (TOP) Tariq Aziz, Building Inspector Ijaz Raza and former Building Inspector Sufi Muhammad Javed to Adiala Jail on corruption charges. Several other senior officers including Town Officer (Regulation) Malik Tousif are under investigation in this case.

In 2017, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi Deputy Director (Investigation) Amjad Shahzad had filed an FIR against MCR officers, allegedly involved in corruption cases. In three years, the concerned department failed to present any solid evidence against accused in this case. On the basis of poor investigation of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi, court was continuously accepting the bails.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Rawalpindi (Director) Kanwal Batool said that it is the duty of court to reject or accept the bail of any accused we are totally helpless before the power of honorable courts.