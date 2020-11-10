Winter delight: roasted sweet potatoes

Islamabad:The customers appear to be finding a special attraction for the stalls selling roasted sweet potatoes that is considered a popular winter food for the people of all age groups.

Naveed Mukhtar, a customer at Banni Market, said, “I always like to enjoy roasted sweet potatoes in the winter season. It is still affordable for common people despite rising price hike.” He said: “This food is also part of our local culture because we used to buy sweet potatoes from vendors in our childhood.”

The sellers have also introduced some new varieties including ‘chat’ of sweet potatoes with the passage of time that further gave boost to this business.

Azizullah, a customer at Awan Market, said there are two stalls of sweet potatoes and both of them sell different style of food, adding “This winter food is still available at low prices and provides joy especially in chilly weather conditions.” The sweet potatoes are generally considered an excellent source of various minerals, vitamins and fibers that are quite beneficial for the overall health.

Dr. Amir Safdar said given the coronavirus pandemic it is important to know that sweet potatoes have an ample portion of vitamin C, which not only helps to keep the skin healthy but also strengthens and boosts the immunity system to a great extent.

Ishtiaq Ahmad, a stall holder in Banni area, said “Most of the time I spend only three to four hours in the evening and customers continue to come and enjoy this food that helps brave the cold.”

He said: “There are many people who eat sweet potatoes throughout the year but traditionally it has been associated with the winter season. I set up stall every year due to which I have developed a good range of customers in this area.”