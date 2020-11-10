222 criminals held

Islamabad: Islamabad police have arrested 222 outlaws during last week and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees including gold ornaments, cars and bikes.

According to a police spokesman, 33 accused were arrested for involvement in dacoity/robbery, burglary and car theft cases while 30 absconders were held during the same period.

Moreover, police held 33 accused for involvement in bootlegging and drug peddling activities while 17.550 kilogram hashish, 10.591 kilogram heroin and 307 bottles of wine were also recovered from them.

Police also arrested 23 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 22 pistols, one gun and 92 rounds from them.Meanwhile, 103 other wanted accused held for their alleged involvement in 54 crime cases of various nature.