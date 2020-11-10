PRCS on high alert to deal with second wave of COVID-19

Rawalpindi:The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) is on high alert to help tackle the second wave of Covid-19 and is taking all possible steps to augment the government’s efforts to fight off the pandemic, said Chairman PRCS Abrar ul Haq during his visit to the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital (RCCH) here Monday.

“All departments of the state-of-the-art medical facility are fully functional and that medical and paramedical staff is doing its best to treat patients. Sixteen Covid-19 patients are admitted at RCCH; of these, 10 are men while six are women. The inflow of coronavirus-affected patients at RCCH has considerably grown in recent weeks,” Abrar-ul-Haq stated.

In addition to free treatment, psychosocial support is also being provided to patients currently admitted at RCCH. “PRCS has taken plenty of initiatives to contain coronavirus as well as to educate the masses about how to avoid contracting the infection since the outbreak early this year,” Abrar added. Some of these initiatives include launch of the Corona Muhafiz Response Campaign, Agahi Helpline, and establishment of RCCH.

Abrar said, as Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc with number of cases rising exponentially amid the second wave, the efforts of PRCS to help the vulnerable and save lives will continue until the monster is completely defeated. He warned that according to medical experts, the second wave of Covid-19 could be more lethal and hence the masses need to strictly adhere to safety guidelines and standard operation procedures as recommended by the government. “Care is the best cure for this disease,” he added.

The Secretary General of PRCS Khalid bin Majeed said, the Medical Superintendent of RCCH Dr Saim and his team are working 24/7 to take care of patients. “It was due to the team’s indefatigable efforts that dozens of coronavirus positive patients who were almost dead when brought to the hospital recuperated and walked back home fully recovered,” he stated. PRCS is in regular contact with the local administration and coordinated steps are being taken to contain the re-surge of the disease, he added.