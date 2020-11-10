close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
November 10, 2020

Smart lockdown imposed in 5 sectors

Islamabad

A
APP
November 10, 2020

Islamabad:Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday imposed smart lockdown in five sectors of Islamabad after they emerged as coronavirus hot spots.

According to Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, sectors G-6/2, G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3 and I-8/4 have been sealed hours after they emerged as coronavirus hot spots. He said that schools, shopping centres, mosques and parks in the areas will also face shut down. Residents will only be allowed to leave their houses if absolutely necessary and wearing of face masks has been made compulsory. People violating the SOPs will be fined and even sent behind bars.

