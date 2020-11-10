close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2020

Dry forecast

Lahore

LAHORE:Dry weather with smogy conditions continued to prevail in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas, hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa during morning and night hours.

