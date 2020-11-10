close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2020

Biden greeted

Lahore

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) Central General Secretary Muhammad Ali Durrani on Monday said that American people had closed the chapter of the politics of ignorance, hatred and lies with the power of vote. In a statement, he said that world no longer needed ignorant leaders who termed political opponents traitors. He congratulated Joe Biden on his victory as President of the United States. Durrani hoped that the US President would stand with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in restoring their basic human rights and their right to self-determination.

