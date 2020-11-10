Digital Pakistan dream of PM, says minister

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque visited Virtual University of Pakistan, Kala Shah Kaku (KSK) Campus here on Monday and reviewed the construction progress of Genomic Centre. The federal minister appreciated the work progress of Genomic Centre at VU, KSK Campus. He appreciated Virtual University for providing quality education to the masses across Pakistan and abroad. He lauded the facilities provided by VU to its students and its convenience to study at anytime, anywhere. He said the current government had a great interest in promoting education through E-Learning and Digital Pakistan was the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Ministry of IT and Telecom is facilitating all such initiatives which support the vision of Digital Pakistan, he added.