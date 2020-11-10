close
Tue Nov 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2020

Transport owners’ strike

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2020

LAHORE:Public Transport Owners Association announced a wheel-jam strike across Punjab on November 11. Malik Nadeem Hussain, president of the transporters association, said that AC and non-AC buses would remain closed for one day. Transport owners have demanded that illegal challans and fines be removed and closed bus stops be restored. They demanded the restoration of the old fitness system.

Latest News

More From Lahore