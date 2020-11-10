Transport owners’ strike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Public Transport Owners Association announced a wheel-jam strike across Punjab on November 11. Malik Nadeem Hussain, president of the transporters association, said that AC and non-AC buses would remain closed for one day. Transport owners have demanded that illegal challans and fines be removed and closed bus stops be restored. They demanded the restoration of the old fitness system.