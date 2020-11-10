Minister visits Sahulat bazaars, scolds officers over price lists

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Monday scolded the officers concerned and administration for not ensuring display of price lists at the shops in Sahulat Bazaars.

During a visit to various Sahulat Bazaars, he reviewed the availability, quality and prices of essential items in the markets. He directed the officers concerned to ensure price lists display at every shop. On this occasion, Aslam Iqbal said that he would continue visiting markets; officers should also go to field. Masses cannot be left at the mercy of the elements behind artificial inflation, he said, adding that the government would defeat every mafia that was exploiting the general public.

He said that people were getting relief from Sahulat and Modal Bazaars and quality items were being ensured at reasonable prices there. The government will go to every extent for the protection of consumers’ rights, he said, adding that establishment of Sahulat Bazaars was a big initiative of the PTI government. All the bazaars are being monitored continuously and every possible step is being taken to provide relief to the masses. Corona SOPs should also be implemented in the market, he concluded.

PHA: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will finalise the purchase of all items related to the installation of more Miyawaki forests in the provincial metropolis. PHA DG Jawad Qureshi said steps will be taken for better greenbelts by removing yellow patches by providing better irrigation for clean and green Lahore.

He said this while addressing a meeting of all horticulture directors and project directors held on Iqbal Day at PHA Headquarters here on Monday. During the meeting, planning and decisions were taken on the establishment of more Miyawaki forests in the provincial capital and other issues.

He said in order to control the rising smog, weekly cleaning and washing of trees and plants would continue throughout the city and every Sunday all the parks and highways in the city would be maintained and cleaned.

UN team: Lahore’s rating in the world crime index has improved a lot due to Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). This project has proved to be a game-changer in the science of policing in Pakistan.

These views were expressed by a delegation of the United Nations during their visit to PSCA here on Monday. The three-member delegation included officers from the UN Department of Safety and Security. The delegation was received and briefed by Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan and they were led to various sections of the authority.

COO PSCA briefed the delegation on provision of electronic data evidence and footages to various LEAs in addition to investigative wings of Police.

UN representatives expressed keen interest in the modern policing system and said that the project has proved to be a real game-changer for the science of policing in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, the delegation's chief said that the Safe City project clearly improved Lahore's safety index as per international standards. The authority is taking excellent steps to make Punjab a safer and smart province. PSCA is an essential to project for law enforcement and traffic management. The project has significantly improved the flow of traffic and the implementation of laws in the city, added the delegates.

LDA: LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarar has approved curtailing steps involved in the processing of four types of applications submitted to One Window Cell with immediate effect.

He was chairing a meeting to review various proposals for cutting short processing of applications received at the One Window Cell of LDA, here on Monday.

The DG directed that an application should finally be disposed of only when the last action had been taken on it so that the applicants do not have to file fresh application at every step. He called upon the need for reducing steps for processing applications to facilitate the citizens and finish their work in the shortest possible time. The DG directed that the directors and other officers concerned should be aware of the revenue matters.

He directed the officers to keep their doors open and take all possible measures for providing relief to the citizens by remaining within the confines of law.

Meanwhile, the DG directed for taking all possible steps for completing Firdous Market Underpass project without further delay. He was presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the ongoing work on the project. An attractive design should also be prepared for beautification of the underpass, he added.