Shafqat, Basharat discuss transfer of powers, assets under LG Act

A meeting was held here Monday at the Chief Minister's House jointly chaired by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood and Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat in which the process of transfer of powers and assets under the new Punjab Local Government Act was considered and consulted.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali, Secretary Finance Abdullah Sumbal, Additional Secretary Local Government Muhammad Arshad and other officials attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid participated through a video link due to COVID-19 quarantine.

The federal minister was briefed on Punjab Local Government Act 2019.

Shafqat Mahmood speaking on the occasion, said the new local government system of Punjab was one of the top priorities of PM Imran Khan that guarantees the transfer of power to the people at the grassroots level. Therefore, the process of transfer of powers and assets, including local bodies' elections should be completed smoothly.

Raja Basharat said that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself attended several meetings during the preparation of the new Punjab Local Government Act and gave full guidance to the Punjab government. He said the new LG law was comprehensive in all respects and in line with the people’s aspirations. In the new local government system, various sectors, including education, health and housing would go to the local government. He said that necessary legal amendments were also being made to make the new local government system more useful and people-friendly. Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Tahir Khurshid said that work was underway on the process of transfer of powers and assets.