Standing committees empowered after 30 years: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat while talking to the media outside Punjab Assembly on Monday said that the day was a very important in the history of Punjab Assembly as after 30 years standing committees had been empowered.

He said that those who were making noise did not empower the members but those who claimed to respect the vote did not respect their members in the House even. He said that the Assembly, while considering the recommendations of the Standing Committee, approved the recommendation of the Punjab government to increase the support price of wheat. "We are talking about the interest of the farmer," he said.

Criticising the attitude of the opposition, the Law Minister said that democratic values were badly violated in the House. "N-League must tell this nation the reality that the Supreme Court had expelled and disqualified its leader and the elected Prime Minister had been called a thief by the Supreme Court."

Raja Basharat said that PML-N accepted the court's decision and ruled for one more year. He said that what difference does it make in the assembly whether Hamza Shahbaz comes or not, what role has Hamza played as Leader of Opposition in Assembly? Raja Basharat said that Samiullah Khan had tried to degrade the position of the Speaker and desecrate the office of the Speaker by accusing him which is reprehensible in every respect.