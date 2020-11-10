Drug accused bailed after 15 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday expressed annoyance over non-conclusion of trial for 15 years of a man facing charges of drug peddling and ordered his release on bail. Chief Justice Khan remarked that how could a witness verify the incident after a lapse of 15 years?