Tue Nov 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2020

Drug accused bailed after 15 years

Lahore

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday expressed annoyance over non-conclusion of trial for 15 years of a man facing charges of drug peddling and ordered his release on bail. Chief Justice Khan remarked that how could a witness verify the incident after a lapse of 15 years?

