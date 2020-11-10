Ashiana case adjourned until 16th

LAHORE:An accountability court Monday adjourned the hearing of the Ashiana Housing reference until 16 November and summoned again prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

The court adjourned without any development as the judge concerned was on leave. Jail authorities produced LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, Advocate Nawaz marked the attendance on behalf of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif.

The court also extended judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique. The NAB had filed a reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani and others.