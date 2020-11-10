Lahore second most polluted city in world: Its air quality index categorised as ‘hazardous’

LAHORE:Lahore was ranked the second most polluted city in the world on Monday morning, according to global air quality monitors.

According to Geo TV, IQAir, a Switzerland-based real-time air quality information platform at 9am on Monday revealed that Delhi was ranked the most polluted city in the world with an air quality index (AQI) of 719 while Lahore was ranked second most polluted city with an AQI of 430, which was categorised as ‘hazardous’.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good while anything over 300 is ‘hazardous’ and requires an emergency response. When the AQI exceeds, health experts advise people to avoid outdoor activities and keep windows and doors closed.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy — which also monitors air quality in major cities of Pakistan — placed the AQI as high as 623 for the city of Lahore. After Lahore, the second most polluted Pakistani city was Faisalabad. In order to combat the deteriorating air index, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) has to date fined 42,118 vehicles and sealed 53 industries in Punjab. Separately, a recent study has found a link between dirty air and coronavirus-related deaths. According to research reported by The Guardian, air pollution is associated with an 11pc increase in deaths from Covid-19.