900 sanitary workers sacked

LAHORE:Following the nonpayment of an outstanding amount of over Rs2 billion by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), one of its Turkish contractors Oz-Pak disengaged the services of 900 sanitary workers performing duties in various union councils of the provincial metropolis here Monday.

The terminated members included around 750 sanitary workers performing duties in various union councils and around 150 workers performing duties on mini dumpers. All these workers were on the payroll of a private company Solution Art, which was hired by the Turkish contractor Oz-Pak of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

Sources in LWMC revealed that in 2016, the BoD of LWMC allowed the Turkish contractor to hire an additional strength of 1,087 workers, which later reduced to 1,000. For this extra hiring, LWMC will have to pay management cost/team days only while the salaries of these workers will be paid by the Turkish contractor.

Presently over 1,000 sanitary workers of Solution Art were performing duties in the different wings of LWMC out of which 900 were terminated Monday while 100 working in LWMC workshop were retained. Sources said the Turkish contractors were demanding Rs2 billion, which were outstanding towards LWMC. Sources said the issue was under discussion for the past several days between the LWMC management and Turkish contractor and finally the Turkish contractor stopped giving this “extra favour” to the LWMC. Afzal Shah, Oz-Pak General Manager, while talking with the scribe over the issue, said that their contract with LWMC ended on 27 February, 2020. He said after this, LWMC first gave two-day extension, then one month extension and then extended the contract till 31 December, 2020. He said in April 2020, the total outstanding towards LWMC was Rs1,200 million out of which LWMC paid Rs400 million. He said the outstanding amount till date had now crossed Rs2 billion.

He said the company was paying Rs22 million per month salaries to these 900 workers and due to shortage of cash it can’t continue their services. He said the company had informed LWMC about this decision in advance. He said the contract with LWMC was ending on 31 December, 2020, so it was impossible for the company to bring new machinery or pour more investment in the prevailing infrastructure. LWMC Managing Director Ali Imran said the terminated employees were not on the payroll of the company. He said these were blackmailing tactics of the contractors as the contract will be ending on 31 Dec, 2020, and LWMC was not in a mood to give any further extension. He said sensing this situation the contractors were using such pressure tactics. Over a question of bringing the terminated employees on LWMC’s payroll purely on humanitarian grounds, he said that he would have to follow the law and rules. “I can’t hire anyone without advertisement and fulfilling other legal requirements,” he said adding the employees were not LWMC’s liability.